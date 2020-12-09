Mueller, former Badgers star, scores twice in international debut

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) --

Chris Mueller scored twice in his international debut, Ayo Akinola got a goal in his first game and the United States overwhelmed El Salvador 6-0 in its fourth and final exhibition of the pandemic-shortened year. Paul Arriola scored in his first start for club or country since tearing his right Achilles tendon in D.C. United's preseason match on Feb. 15. Brenden Aaronson, playing his second international game following his debut against Costa Rica in February, got his first goal.