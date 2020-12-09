Nearly three-dozen inmates test positive for COVID at Rock County Jail

JANESVILLLE (WKOW) -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office is dealing with a COVID outbreak at the county jail.

Around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, test results came back on part of a batch of 116 tests that were completed -- 29 positive tests and 32 negative tests. Test results are still pending on 55 others.

This all started when two inmates reported mild COVID-19 symptoms to staff Tuesday. Those two were isolated from other inmates and were tested. Positive results came back a short time later. Other inmates in other parts of the jail also started exhibiting symptoms and all movement in the jail was halted.

Jail staff are practicing extensive cleaning protocols, including the use of a UV light robot. The Sheriff's Office is also in contact with the Rock County Public Health Department to ensure staff and inmate safety.