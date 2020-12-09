Northern lights possibly visible tonight

MADISON (WKOW) - If you look up tonight, you may see the aurora borealis overhead.



A massive amount of energy ejected from the sun on Monday and it's heading toward earth today.



As it interacts with the earth's atmosphere, the lights may form. The Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) is forecasting a "Kp" level of 7.



This may cause the aurora borealis to extend as far south as the Pacific Northwest, Central Plains, Midwest, Great Lakes and New England.



They may be visible on the horizon even farther south.



The SWPC says the best time to try to view will be from 10 pm to 1 am CT.



For your best chance to see it, escape city lights and go to a wide-open space with a view of the northern horizon. Allow about 15 minutes to have your eyes adjust to the darkness.



Even better, skies are expected to stay mainly clear through tonight giving us the best chance for viewing.



If you manage to take a picture of the lights, send them to connect@wkow.com and we'll likely use them in an upcoming newscast!