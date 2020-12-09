OSHA opens investigation into employee death at Didion Milling

CAMBRIA (WKOW) -- The Occupational Safety and Health Administration today confirmed it has opened in investigation into the death of a Didion Milling employee in a grain silo.

The body of the employee was recovered from the silo at the plant in Cambria following a day-long search.

Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said the victim is a 52-year-old man from Waupun. The name of the employee is being withheld pending the family being notified.

The sheriff's office said it received a call shortly after 9 a.m. about a worker who was unaccounted for. Authorities said the company informed them the worker was last seen working in or around the grain silo.

Throughout the afternoon, rescue crews could be seen using drilling equipment to reach the bottom of a silo on the company's property. Around 7 p.m., a 27 News crew could see the rescuers removing a body from the scene.

Five workers were killed at Didion in a 2017 dust explosion. OSHA recommended $1.8 million in fines after finding more than a dozen safety violations at the company.

