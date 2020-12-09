Packers’ RB/KR Ervin, DB Greene, DL Winn on injured reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers running back/kick returner Tyler Ervin, safety Raven Greene and defensive lineman Billy Winn have all gone on injured reserve. The designation means that all three players must miss at least three games. The Packers have four regular-season games remaining. That stretch starts with Sunday’s game at Detroit. All three players were injured during the Packers’ 30-16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Ervin injured his ankle, Greene hurt his shoulder and Winn injured his triceps.