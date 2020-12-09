Pennsylvania governor says he’s tested positive for COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home. The second-term Democrat said Wednesday a routine test the day before detected the coronavirus. In a statement, Wolf said he has no symptoms and is feeling well. Wolf’s spouse, Frances Wolf, has been tested but has not received the result. They are quarantining at their home in Mount Wolf, near York. Wolf, who is 72, said he continues to work remotely. He is one of several governors who have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. President Donald Trump also contracted the virus.