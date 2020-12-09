Pompeo unloads on US universities for China ties

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has unloaded on U.S. universities for allegedly caving to Chinese pressure to blunt or bar criticism of the Chinese Communist Party. In a speech on Wednesday, Pompeo took aim at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Washington for refusing to address the Trump administration’s concerns about China’s attempts to influence students and academics. Pompeo called out by name two university administrators for allegedly ignoring the issue. That charge was immediately and emphatically denied by both universities.