Residents upset with process to name Madison police chief finalists

MADISON (WKOW) -- During public comments at Wednesday's Police and Fire Commission (PFC) meeting, one speaker after another made clear they felt citizens have not had enough say in selecting the city's next police chief.

The commission went into closed session to discuss the qualifications of the four finalists. Before that, residents spoke for an hour, most of whom derided the perceived lack in public input into narrowing down the candidate list. They also believed the public should also have had a chance to submit questions for the interviews with the finalists.

"After starting this whole process in a promising manner, I was disappointed that the PFC decided to act in a manner that appeared to deliberately minimize community vetting and input on the finalists," said resident Gregory Gelembiuk.

The publicly-released virtual interviews shared the candidates all answering the same set of six questions, revolving around their views for reducing crime, addressing fear some residents of color have toward police, reforming law enforcement culture with regard to racial profiling and use of force, and whether they believed local police should help enforce federal immigration laws.

Residents speaking Wednesday believed they should have had the chance to ask questions unique to specific candidates.

"This makes me very, very upset because this is not the way in which Madison is supposed to be functioning," said resident Shadayra Kilfoy-Flores. "Obviously, the PFC is not listening to the community."

Candidate Overview

The candidates include Shon Barnes, who currently works for the Chicago Civilian Office of Police Accountability. Before that, Barnes served as deputy chief in Salisbury, North Carolina where he received recognition for using technology to reduce crime.

"We're not a blue line," Barnes said. "What we are is a blue piece of thread and we are woven into the community."

Larry Scriotto was an assistant chief in Pittsburgh, eventually overseeing the department's major crimes division. He has some familiarity with Madison since he also works as a Big Ten basketball referee.

"I think I bring a perspective of challenging the status quo where I'm authentic in my perspective of where I believe the profession should go," he said.

Ramon Batista came up multiple times as a preferred candidate for speakers Wednesday. Batista was the police chief in Mesa, Arizona before resigning last fall. Local coverage documented the police union there issuing a vote of 'no confidence,' with 95 percent of the union's members rejecting Batista's leadership.

Union leaders accused Batista of allowing public opinion to dictate his disciplinary decisions in use of force cases. Batista said he believed Madison would be receptive to the types of change he wants to make in a department.

"Madison fits my expectation of a community that wants accountability and transparency in everything that we do," he said.

Some of the speakers said they took that to mean Batista is a serious reformer, which aligns with the change they want in law enforcement.

"It is imperative that the final offer be to a person with a demonstrated skill to turn an agency around and put an end to a culture of racism and inappropriate use of force," said resident Barbie Jackson.

Numerous commenters objected to the candidacy of Portland deputy police chief Chris Davis. They cited Davis' involvement in a 2001 fatal shooting. Davis shot the man three times with beanbag rounds; another officer fired the fatal gunshots.

Speakers also decried Davis' candidacy because of the numerous clashes in Portland this year between officers and protesters. Davis has served as one of the department's main spokespeople during the ongoing unrest there.

Davis in his interview pledged to support a community policing model.

"It does work and has a lot less collateral damage than the sort of traditional police approach is to engage the community in defining the problem in the first place," Davis said.

What's Next

Following more than an hour in closed session, the five-member commission said it would meet again Monday, December 14. That meeting will also feature public comment.