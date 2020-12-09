Sisters work together to help families affected by COVID-19

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- Two sisters are banding together to help families affected by COVID-19.

Eloise and Mae Durst knew they wanted to do whatever they could to help, it was just a matter of figuring out their method. They started by doing chores around the house to raise money, before eventually branching out to help neighbors.

"We only got like $3 a day," said Eloise. "Then I thought we needed to do something bigger, otherwise it was going to be going on for another year or two."

As Eloise and Mae started to accumulate some funds, they decided they wanted to do more. They started making posters in order to recruit friends and other neighborhood children to help out, and their charitable club called Helping Hands was born.

"It was easier when all of us were working together," said Mae.

Before the group knew it, Helping Hands had raised over $100. Parents decided to match their donations, until the fund grew to more than $500. "I never thought I would raise that much money," said Eloise. "I thought I would raise up to $80 or something!"

Helping Hands decided to donate its funds to Waunakee Food Pantry. Coordinator Cassandra Punsel says the money will go far.

"When we get those cash donations that allows us to buy things we don't have on hand, or we aren't able to keep on stock due to our lack of space," she said.

"I felt really really good about it, because other people deserve to have what people have. They don't deserve to have nothing on their table, to starve for weeks," said Eloise.

Helping Hands is now getting ready for the winter months. They plan to shovel sidewalks and driveways to raise more funds for charity.