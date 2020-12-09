Sunny weather gives golf courses a boost

EDGERTON (WKOW) -- We may be in the middle of December, but for golfers, the sunshine is a good enough excuse to hit the green.

A sunny Wednesday brought temperatures up, and golf courses were prepared. Edgerton's Creekview Par Three golf course and sports bar says because of the chance for mild winter days, they stay open for business until the first big snow of the year.

"We don't really pull the flags and cups in," said co-owner Aaron Lenox. "We leave tee boxes out until we get that deep snow."

Co-owner Niki Lenox tells 27 News the nice weather probably brought in around 100 golfers on Wednesday.

Both Niki and Aaron say business has been good this season. They say the pandemic may have played a role.

"Nobody has been able to be indoors, so everybody wants to do something outdoors," said Niki. "We've been pretty full, and we're going to carry that through as long as we can."