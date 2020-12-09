Teens escape before stolen car bursts into flames in Madison marsh, police say

MADISON (WKOW) -- Four teens were able to get out of a crashed stolen car shortly before it burst into flames Tuesday afternoon in Madison, according to police.

Witnesses told investigating officers the 2020 Hyundai Elantra, listed as stolen out of McFarland, was traveling at an estimated 90 to 100 mph when the driver blew through the intersection of Femrite Drive and Agriculture Drive.

The witness said the Hyundai went "flying" into the air. When it landed, the driver lost control and took out a traffic sign, which catapulted 20 to 30 feet into the air, according to the witness.

A second eyewitness said the stolen car next sped at about 60 mph into a marsh.

Four teens got out and started running as passersby asked if they were OK, however they continued running.

Police found two passengers: a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy.

They complained of back pain and sought medical help.

Police continued searching for the other passenger and the car's driver but didn't find them.

Madison firefighters extinguished the flames, and it took more than an hour to pull out the stolen car, which was totaled, from the marsh.