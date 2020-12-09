THURSDAY AT 10: Families turn to tutors to get through virtual learning

MADISON (WKOW) -- Despite months of virtual learning, some students are still struggling with the challenges of online classwork.

Families are finding virtual learning can be harder for kids who need the social element of school to motivate them.

Others need more one-on-one help to pick up new skills.

"You're in front of a screen the whole time so you need that guidance, you need somebody who's going to be there with you to work out the problems and also somebody to tell you like the work that we're doing still matters," said Kenneth Cole, a tutoring coordinator with MSCR and the Urban League.

Some families have found tutors help their kids learn.

"We needed someone that was able to understand the programs that the school was using, understand kids and how kids learn at different ages, which is very different," said Jennifer DuRocher, a parent in the Middleton district. "So we knew that we were going to have a challenge trying to find someone that could fit all the needs that kids need to learn and just to get through a day."

Thursday on 27 News at 10, we've got you covered on one family's unique solution to help their kids stay on track and the free help out there for students who need a little extra assistance.