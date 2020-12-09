UK, EU head for supper showdown over Brexit trade deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — Leaders of Britain and the European Union will meet later for a dinner that could pave the way to a post-Brexit trade deal — or tip the two sides toward a chaotic economic rupture at the end of the month. U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to fly to Brussels for talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in hope of unsticking negotiations that are deadlocked on key aspects of the future relationship. British officials said they hoped political pressure from the top could break the logjam, but said the EU would have to compromise to get a deal. The bloc insists the U.K. needs to move to secure agreement.