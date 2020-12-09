UN urged to end abuses of anonymous shell companies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — More than 20 organizations and several economists are urging the U.N. General Assembly on International Anti-Corruption Day to put an end to abuses by anonymous shell companies that cover up financial crimes. They said in a letter Wednesday that scandal after scandal over decades has demonstrated that “anonymous shell companies have been used to divert public funds, channel bribes and conceal ill-gotten gains.” The signatories say the 193-member assembly’s decision to hold a special session on fighting corruption next June provides “a historic opportunity” to end the abuses.