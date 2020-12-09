‘Very rough terrain’: Neighbor describes remote area where missing F-16 pilot crashed

MADISON (WKOW) – The crash of an F-16 fighter jet in a remote part of Michigan's Upper Peninsula has disturbed a quiet community in the middle of a national forest.

“You almost never hear anything except for birds and wind and that's really about it, but today, anytime you go outside, within five minutes you hear a jet crossing,” said Patrick Hugener.

Wisconsin Air National Guard crews and local officials spent Wednesday searching for a missing pilot in Delta County, after the plane crashed Tuesday night during a training mission.

Hugener lives about four miles from the site where the jet went down in the Hiawatha National Forest. He says the area is covered in thick woods, small lakes and rivers. It's a beautiful sight for travelers, campers and those who live in the outdoors, but makes for a complicated search and rescue mission.

He tried to search his five acres of land near the crash site for any sign of the missing pilot.

“It is so thick back there, even though the leaves are gone and stuff, it's very rough terrain,” he said. “You're not driving through there. Even with a four wheeler, you're probably not going to get too far. It's just very overgrown.”

The Air National Guard sent teams to search alongside local law enforcement, who initially secured the crash site, but faced another challenge in the area. Hugener says communicating is difficult. He spoke with 27 News through a satellite internet connection.

“There is no phone signal out there,” he said. “Phones are not going to work at all.”

Hugener is a drone photographer and had planned to offer his help, but heard first responders were asking people to avoid the area of their search.

“If they said, hey, here's the all clear, you guys can go in the area, I think 90% of the town would probably run out there and help search for this pilot, with equipment, vehicles, anything,” he said.

For now though, they'll wait for more information about the missing Guard member. Authorities have only said the pilot's status is unknown.

F-16 crashes are pretty rare in Wisconsin. The last reported incident was in 2011, when a plane crashed into a home in Adams County because of an engine failure. In the mid 90s, two F-16s crashed, one in western Wisconsin and the other at Dane County Regional Airport.

In all those incidents, the pilots were able to safely eject from the plane before it crashed. Officials have not specifically said whether the pilot in the Michigan crash was able to do so, but people living nearby have been seeing and hearing crews searching by air throughout the day.