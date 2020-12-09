Wisconsin Elections Commission chair says she’s been threatened

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The chair of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, Ann Jacobs, says she's been the target of threats.

Jacobs told The New York Times, "People on Twitter have posted photography of my house."

She said another message mentioned her children and suggested crowds would show up at her door.

That's troubling to Erin Forrest, the executive director of Emerge Wisconsin. Forrest's organization promotes and supports women in public office.

Forrest told WISN-TV that threats to election officials across the country, and a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor, highlight the seriousness of the reported threats against Jacobs.