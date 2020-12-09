Wisconsin launches campaign to get flu shot to minorities

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has launched an education and awareness campaign designed to help bolster vaccination for the flu among the state’s minority communities. Health officials recommend flu vaccinations every year, but particularly this year because hospitals are under stress from the coronavirus pandemic. The campaign launched Tuesday and dubbed “Be an InFLUencer” is running as broadcast and digital ads, and a website launched as part of the campaign includes a link for people to find places to get flu vaccines. Tom Haupt, the flu surveillance coordinator for Wisconsin, says the campaign comes at the right time because it’s not too late to get a flu shot.