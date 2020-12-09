Women’s Hall of Fame honors Aretha Franklin, Morrison, Lacks

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — The National Women’s Hall of Fame plans a virtual induction ceremony Thursday for its latest honorees. They include “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin and Nobel laureate and “Beloved” author Toni Morrison. Also being inducted posthumously are Henrietta Lacks, whose cells were widely used in biomedical research; Barbara Hillary, the first Black woman to travel to both the North and South Pole, and civil rights activists Barbara Rose Johns Powell and Mary Church Terrell. Officials at the Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls say the ceremony will be the first in a series of planned virtual inductions meant to correct a lack of diversity among honorees.