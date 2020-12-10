5 arrested in 2016 Florida nightclub shooting that killed 2

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Four men and a woman have been charged with murder in connection with a 2016 Florida nightclub shooting that left two people dead and 17 others injured. The shooting drew national media attention because it happened weeks after the Pulse nightclub massacre in Florida that left 49 people dead. The five made their first court appearances Thursday, charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy. The five were each ordered held on $750,000 bond. The shooting occurred in July 2016 at Club Blu in Fort Myers and claimed the lives of two teenagers. The club was hosting a swimsuit party for teenagers at the time.