Afghan gov’t, Taliban agree Islamic law to guide peace talks

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghan government negotiators and the Taliban have agreed to have Islamic law and teachings guide them in peace talks underway in Qatar. That’s according to a document obtained on Thursday by The Associated Press. It details a 21-point list of rules and procedures for the negotiations and sheds light on what the talks, which are taking place behind closed doors, actually look like. The warring sides signed the document last week in Qatar, where the U.S.-brokered talks began in September. It warns warring sides against leaking documents or speaking to the media. It also calls for the negotiations to be conducted with “honesty, sincerity and in good atmosphere.”