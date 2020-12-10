AP Interview: Digital minister says Taiwan to guard privacy

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A Cabinet minister says Taiwan plans to create an independent agency to enforce digital privacy, tackling an increasingly urgent issue as countries step up surveillance during the pandemic. Taiwan is one of Asia’s most robust democracies and has been praised for its outbreak response, which has kept its death toll at seven. But privacy advocates object to measures used to track the public and say there are too few safeguards for personal information. Audrey Tang, who is in charge of open government initiatives and social innovation, said the proposed council would have power to enforce privacy rules.