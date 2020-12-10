As coronavirus case counts dip, Geneva to reopen restaurants

GENEVA (AP) — With most of Switzerland preparing for tighter lockdown restrictions because of COVID-19, the region of Geneva is going in the other direction — opening up restaurants on Thursday after a drop in cases from one of the world’s highest rates of infection roughly a month ago. Authorities in the Geneva canton that includes the city of the same name confirmed Monday the “strict conditions” for the reopening of eateries — just days after Swiss national authorities announced plans to tighten measures across Switzerland as a way to fight high and slightly rising coronavirus numbers elsewhere in the country.