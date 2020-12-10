Azerbaijan stages parade to mark Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal

MOSCOW (AP) — A massive military parade has been held in the Azerbaijani capital in celebration of a peace deal with Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh that saw Azerbaijan reclaim much of the separatist region along with surrounding areas. The agreement took force exactly a month ago and put an end to six weeks of fierce fighting between the two ex-Soviet nations over Nagorno-Karabakh. It was seen as a victory in Azerbaijan, but prompted mass protests in Armenia, with opposition supporters demanding the ouster of the country’s prime minister over his handling of the conflict. More than 3,000 people took part in the parade in Baku on Thursday, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the event. Turkey strongly backed Azerbaijan during the conflict.