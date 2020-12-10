Beirut silos at heart of debate about remembering port blast

BEIRUT (AP) — A heated debate is underway in Lebanon over the fate of the towering grain silos gutted in the massive explosion at the Beirut port that killed more than 200 people in August. Some argue the silos could collapse at any moment and must be demolished. Others call for the ruins to be preserved as a grim memorial, fearing that officials behind the negligence blamed for the explosion want to erase the memory of what happened. The silos, which stored up to 85% of Lebanon’s grains, took the brunt of the blast, saving parts of Beirut in what was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history.