Bhutan lawmakers vote to decriminalize same-sex relations

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Bhutan’s Parliament has voted to decriminalize same-sex relations, amending an existing law that penalized what it deemed “unnatural sex.” The amendment was approved Thursday by 63 out of 69 lawmakers, with six abstaining from voting. The amendment now needs to be approved by Bhutan’s king to become law. The amendment changes two articles of the criminal code to clarify that “homosexuality between adults shall not be considered unnatural sex.” The penalty for engaging in prohibited sexual conduct is up to a year in prison. A Bhutanese activist who has worked to change the law said the amendment means LGBTIQ people in Bhutan will be able to lead a better and more dignified life after facing stigma and discrimination for so long.