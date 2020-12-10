Chabad of Madison holds socially distanced Hanukkah celebrations amid Pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison group dedicated to serving the Jewish community wants to send a message of hope as Hanukkah begins.

Chabad of Madison will host a free, socially distanced Hanukkah Drive-In at Hilldale, on December 13, the 4th night of the eight-day holiday.

The event will include a menorah lighting ceremony, a virtual Hanukkah game, and a great video presentation. Registration is required ahead of time. The event begins at 4:15 p.m.

The menorah lighting is part of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement's largest Hanukkah awareness campaign ever. Chabad will erect 15,000 public menorahs, which will be seen by millions on streets and public squares around the world, including in front of landmarks such as the White House, the Eiffel Tower, and the Kremlin.

Rabbi Avremel Matusof of Chabad of Madison says the menorah is a reminder that light can be brought to the darkest of times, and at the core of the holiday’s observance is sharing the light with others who may not be experiencing it.

"The message of Hanukkah is so prevalent right now and so powerful, that this little bit of light we continue to add everyday can make such a big difference, that we're really connecting very strongly with Hanukkah 2020," said Rabbi Matusof.

Chabad of Madison will continue to distribute menorahs, candles, and Hanukkah-at-home kits to those celebrating at home.