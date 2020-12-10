Committee invites GOP officials and allies to testify regarding election results

MADISON (WKOW) -- The chair of the legislative committee responsible for investigating the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin invited a handful of Republicans to testify, but the witness list does not include any local or state election officials.

Rep. Ron Tusler, R - Harrison, chairs the Committee on Campaigns and Elections, released the list of witnesses that include a conservative radio host, a former Republican State Supreme Court Justice, the attorney who represented Kanye West, and others who've been outspoken against how the election was administered.

Witnesses include Dan O’Donnell, Tom Sylke, Ken Dragotta, Dean Knudson, Michael Gableman, Erick Kaardal, Bob Spindell, Nathan Pease, Scott McDonnel, Michael Dean, Rick Baas, and concerned Wisconsin residents, according to a press release by Tusler's office.

Pease is the Postal Service subcontractor who has testified that he believes up to 100,000 ballots were backdated to Nov. 3, despite the postmark having no bearing on whether or not a ballot was counted.

Only ballots received in the clerk's office by 8 p.m. on Election Day were counted, according to Election officials.

The only two members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission invited to testify are Spindell and Knudson, who are the Republican appointed commissioners.

Tulser told 27 News last week he'd like to hear from Meagan Wolfe, head of Wisconsin's Election Commission, along with poll workers, poll observers and voters.

But Wolfe was also not invited, a spokesman told 27 News.

Also, Dane County Clerk Scott McDonnell was not invited to speak after recently overseeing the recount in Dane County.

Shortly after the election was called for Joe Biden, who leads President Donald Trump by more than 20,600 votes in Wisconsin, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called on the Committee on Campaigns and Elections to “use its investigatory powers to immediately review how the election was administered.”

The committee plans to meet Friday at 10 a.m.