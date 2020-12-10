Dane County public health officials renew warning about holiday gatherings

MADISON (WKOW) -- As we approach the winter holidays, Dane County public health officials are reminding people that gatherings of any size remain a large risk of spreading COVID-19.

"Gatherings, no matter the size, can spread COVID," Public Health Madison & Dane County Director Janel Heinrich said during a new conference Thursday.

Heinrich said families should consider rescheduling the holiday for next spring or summer, hosting the holidays virtually, or taking them outside.

"Currently a gathering of 10 people in Dane County has a 26% chance that at least one COVID positive person will be present, and this increase to 36% if that group size is 15," Heinrich said.

Dane County's current order, Emergency Order 10, bans all indoor gatherings. The order expires December 16th, but PHMDC says it plans to put out a new order before then.