European-US sea level tracking satellite sends 1st readings

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — NASA says a newly launched European-U.S. satellite designed to continue a decades-long record of tracking global sea levels has sent back its first measurements. The Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite was launched Nov. 21 from Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. Controllers spent several weeks activating instruments and making sure operations were normal. NASA says Thursday that the first measurements provided information on sea surface height, wave height and wind speed off the southern tip of Africa. Later this month, Sentinel-6 will be moved higher from an initial orbit to its operational orbit.