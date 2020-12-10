Fate of Dane County emergency health order to be determined

MADISON (WKOW) -- The director of Public Health Madison and Dane County said data is showing encouraging news that COVID-19 numbers across the board are plateauing.

At a briefing Thursday, Director Janel Henrich asked people not to let their guards down yet.

Dane County's Emergency Order #10 expires Wednesday, December 16, but Heinrich wouldn't explicitly say what's next.

"We plan on reviewing the data to determine what type of order fits the conditions of COVID in our community," she said. "I would expect that there would be a continuation of orders."

Order #10 bans indoor gatherings and limits outdoor gatherings to ten people. It was largely put in place to discourage in-person, indoor Thanksgiving gatherings with extended family members.

Heinrich said Public Health Madison and Dane County is also discouraging winter holiday gatherings.