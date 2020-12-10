Gov. Evers hints WI schools should consider reopening

MADISON (WKOW) -- Most of us won't be able to get the vaccine until the spring.

That's information school districts are using when deciding what to do after the winter break.

A number of districts are thinking about what to do right now.

Governor Tony Evers hinted that schools should consider reopening.

"Clearly, every educator and I, and I'll put myself in that case, is concerned about outcomes for kids. And the present system has not - is anything but divine in that respect," said Governor Evers.

It's up to individual districts whether they choose in person or virtual learning.

Many have had to go back and forth because of COVID-19 cases.