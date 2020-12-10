In tweet, incoming Democratic lawmaker calls Sen. Johnson ‘delusional scum’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An incoming Democratic state lawmaker from Madison is calling U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson “delusional scum” in reaction to the Republican considering challenging Electoral College results in Congress.

Francesca Hong was elected in November to represent a downtown Madison district.

She tweeted Thursday in response to a story about Johnson considering the objection to Democrat Joe Biden’s win over Trump. Hong did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Johnson’s spokesman also did not immediately respond.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan also tweeted criticism of Johnson, calling him “Wisconsin’s biggest embarrassment.”