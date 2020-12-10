Israeli tribunal backs soldier’s plea deal in fatal shooting

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli military tribunal has upheld a plea bargain that avoids jail time for a soldier who killed a Palestinian man and seriously wounded another in a West Bank shooting last year. The plea deal offered the unnamed soldier three months of military labor service for admitting to killing 22-year-old Ahmad Manasra and shooting another man at a junction near the West Bank town of Bethlehem in March 2019. Palestinians and Israeli rights groups have accused the military court of excessive leniency, and the deal was fiercely criticized by the victims’ families.