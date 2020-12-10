Janesville police release photos of suspected prowler

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Between Dec. 2 and 9, a suspected prowler was photographed looking into a home in the 2900 block of Carrousel Lane.

Janesville police say the suspect is a 20-25 year old man wearing Ecko Unlimited jogging pants with a lanyard style keychain hanging out of his right pocket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636, or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 App on your smart device.