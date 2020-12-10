John Byce part of 2020 UW Athletics Hall of Fame Class

(WKOW) MADISON- John Byce is known as the hat trick hero of the 1990 national championship game. Byce has watched that game with teammates and family many times.

"It was a relief just having that goal and wanting to achieve it with these guys, and then it was just complete celebration," Byce said.

Now, 30 years later, Byce is reliving those moments as he celebrates his induction into the Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

“It was a shock, but I'm really happy and honored that I could be even mentioned in the same breath of so many great athletes that are in the Hall of Fame today,” Byce said.

Byce is part of a a Badger family through and through. His wife, Alicia, competed in track and field for Wisconsin. His son, Ty Pelton-Byce, is currently a senior on the men's hockey team and displays a similar game to his father.

“I think we both pride ourselves on trying to be the smartest guy out there,” Pelton-Byce said.

They are both known as goal scorers. Pelton-Byce has 10 goals in 35 games played with Wisconsin. But if anything, he wants to resemble his dad off the ice.



“Just the way he carries himself, treats others with respect, that's just something I pride myself on," Pelton-Byce said. "This year as a leader on the team, trying to preach that to other guys, you know, you got to be a good person before you can be a good hockey player.”

“It's incredible," Byce said. "It just makes me proud. Just so happy to hear that's the way he feels, so proud of him and what he's done and what he's accomplished so it goes both ways.”