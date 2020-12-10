Miss RemarkAble Southern Wisconsin to be held online

(WKOW) -- The newest Miss RemarkAble Southern Wisconsin will be crowned in just a few weeks. But as with most events this year, this one had to be moved online to keep everyone safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday on Wake Up Wisconsin, Andy Parrish the director of development at Aptiv stopped by to tell us how things are going to work.

Miss RemarkAble, put on by Aptiv, provides an opportunity for women with disabilities to build their confidence and self-esteem through educational workshops, interviews and usually an on-stage pageant portion.

"We strongly believe that regardless of ability, you should be able to participate in whatever you want. And so we have made this event I think this is our third year now," said Parrish.

Aptiv and other organizers were passionate about keeping the pageant alive, even during the pandemic.

"People with disabilities are already disproportionately affected by COVID," Parrish commented. "We didn't want to have another day where we had to disappoint some individuals. And so it was very important to keep this going."

This year, the pageant will be held on WKOW.com. Starting Monday, Dec. 14, on our website you'll find a brief description of each contestant and a video showing their interests.

Then it's up to you to vote for the woman you want to win. A title will be awarded to all of the participants and announced on Wake Up Wisconsin Monday, Dec. 21.