November consumer prices up 0.2% as energy costs rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices edged up 0.2% in November as a rise in energy costs and variety of other items offset a drop in food costs. The Labor Department reported that the gain in the consumer price index followed an unchanged reading in October and matched the 0.2% September advance. Still, the increase remained far below the 0.6% increases seen in June and July as the country was reopening following the spring virus shutdown. Overall prices are up a modest 1.2% over the past year while core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy, rose 0.2% and 1.6% over the past 12 months.