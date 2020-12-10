Q&A: What’s next for Facebook in the antitrust case?

Could Facebook be forced to break off WhatsApp and Instagram? That’s what the U.S. government is seeking in its long-awaited lawsuit against the social media giant. Whatever happens, experts expect a long, drawn-out battle that Facebook is prepared to fight with massive resources as if its existence were at stake. Lawmakers of both major parties are championing stronger oversight of the industry, arguing that its massive market power is out of control, crushing smaller competitors and endangering consumer privacy. Facebook insists that its services provide useful benefits for users and that complaints about its power are misguided.