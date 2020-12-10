‘Shop Madison’ encourages local holiday shopping

MADISON (WKOW) -- With local businesses feeling the brunt of the pandemic, there's an even bigger push to shop local this holiday season.

Destination Madison announced a new campaign called Shop Madison to shop local first.

The organization is asking you to pledge to shop at ten local businesses in December.

Besides a new PSA, Destination Madison is also setting up 13 days of shopping featuring about 10 businesses a day to give you ideas on where to shop.

"Stores and restaurants have worked hard to follow public health directives during these last few months and they continue to do so," said Rob Gard with Destination Madison. "Many of them are still open, and we ask that if you do frequent them for the shop Madison campaign, that you adhere to the guidelines they have in their stores."

While Shop Madison is primarily focused on the holiday, Destination Madison asks you to continue to support local businesses into the new year too.