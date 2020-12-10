Shoveling likely in parts of our area this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - One final mild, sunny day before a snow system moves our way.



SET UP

A low pressure system will develop through today over the Central Plains. There is uncertainty about how strong the system will grow and therefore uncertainty in specific snow totals.

TODAY

Mostly to partly sunny and mild with a high of 50° for the second day in a row.



This is the warmest stretch of weather in nearly three weeks.

TONIGHT

Increasing clouds with a low of 30°.



FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy, a bit breezy and cooler with a rain/snow mix possibly developing in the afternoon and evening.



The highest chance for that late-day mix will be closer to Illinois.



Mix will change to snow Friday night.

SATURDAY

A breeze develops from the northeast with a high of 33° and scattered snow showers expected.



The highest chance for at least 2" of snow is in our central part of the viewing area.

SUNDAY

Increasing sunshine and colder with a high of 31°.



MONDAY

Mostly sunny with a high of 31°



TUESDAY

Partly sunny with flurries possible and highs around freezing.



WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny with a high around freezing.