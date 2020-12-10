Some Middleton-Cross Plains students set to return to school in late January

Some Middleton-Cross Plains students set to return to school in late JanuaryUpdated
(WKOW) -- Some students in the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District will be going back in-person next month.
Students pre-K through 2nd grade will tentatively go back Monday, January 25.
The Board of Education unanimously approved a half-day blended model.
The district is also working on a timeline for students in third and fourth grades to return to school.
On January 11, Dr. Ellen Wald, chair of the UW-Madison Pediatrics Department, will make a presentation to school board members and answer questions.
