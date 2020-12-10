Thai activists urge UN to help repeal royal defamation laws

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — Pro-democracy demonstrators in Bangkok have marked United Nations Human Rights Day with rallies calling for the abolition of Thailand’s strict royal defamation law, which was recently revived to prosecute more than 20 of the protest movement’s leaders. One of the protest leaders submitted a letter to the United Nations urging it to pressure the Thai government to stop using Article 112 of the Thai Criminal Code, which forbids defamation of key members of the monarchy. Ahead of Thursday’s protests, government security officials erected barricades using shipping containers and barbed wire, and police were deployed to prevent any possible move toward Chitralada Palace, the king’s residence.