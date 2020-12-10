Skip to Content

UnityPoint Health- Meriter announces top baby names of 2020

MADISON (WKOW) -- UnityPoint Health- Meriter is releasing its list of most popular baby names of 2020.

The hospital system said more than 4,500 babies were born there so far this year.

2020 Girl Names

1. Charlotte

2. Isabelle/Isabella

2. Lilian/Lilliana/Lily

2. Olivia

5. Emma

6. Nora/Norah

6. Madeline/Madelyn

8. Claire/Clara

9. Evelynn

10. Harper 

2020 Boy Names

1. Jackson/Jaxon/Jack

2. William

3. Henry

4. Theo/Theodore

5. James/Jameson

6. Owen

7. Leonardo/Leo

8. Oliver

9. John/Jonathan

10. Logan

