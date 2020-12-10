US Jews plan smaller Hanukkah celebrations amid virus

Jewish Americans from a variety of branches of the faith are celebrating Hanukkah with smaller-than-usual gatherings this year, looking to keep the year-end holiday safe but still joyful as coronavirus cases spike across the country. Many Jewish Americans are already accustomed to more intimate celebrations of a holiday focused more on the home than on the synagogue. That includes Haredim or ultra-Orthodox communities, some of whom mounted a recent successful Supreme Court challenge to New York restrictions on in-person worship. Still, the legal victory won’t mean much as far as their plans.