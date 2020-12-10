US jobless claims jump to 853,000 amid resurgence of virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of people applying for unemployment aid jumped last week to 853,000, the most since September, evidence that some companies are cutting more jobs as new virus cases spiral higher.

The Labor Department said Thursday that the number of applications increased from 716,000 the previous week.

Before the coronavirus paralyzed the economy in March, weekly jobless claims typically numbered only about 225,000.

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer