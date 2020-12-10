UW-Madison announces second round of employee furloughs

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison announced Thursday a second round of employee furloughs will begin in January.

On Oct. 26, Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced a projected budget shortfall of $320 million through June of 2021, due to lost revenues and increased expenses from the pandemic.

UW says some of that shortfall has been addressed through cost-saving measures, including a first round of unpaid furloughs for employees that ran from May 15 through Oct. 31, 2020.

UW-Madison Chancellor Blank says the second round of furloughs, along with other cost reductions, will help address continuing financial challenges.

Most employees will be affected by the furloughs.

Chancellor Blank and the vice chancellors will take a 15 percent pay cut during the six-month furlough period, while the deans of the schools and colleges will take voluntary 10 percent pay cuts.

The furloughs will not impact UW-Madison's plan to provide a 2 percent wage increase to employees under the 2019–2021 pay plan.