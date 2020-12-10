‘We feel like we’re in the eye of the storm’: Local hospital turns to the military for staffing help

BEAVER DAM (WKOW) -- The coronavirus pandemic has stretched the healthcare system beyond its typical limits for months, and now some hospitals are turning to the federal government for relief.

Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam has been grappling with trying to care for more patients at the same time the pandemic continues to sideline staff. At the peak of Wisconsin's most recent surge, a quarter of the hospital's staff was unable to work.

"It was like the perfect storm," Angelia Foster, the hospital's chief administrative officer, said. "For us to be doing about 60 percent more work with less staff is challenging."

She said the hospital has already reduced elective surgeries by 75 percent, but even that wasn't enough to meet the increased demand from patients with COVID-19.

The first round of federal help for the hospital came in the form of 17 health workers from the Department of Health and Human Services.

"That was to kind of help give us the shot in the arm that we need to meed the demands," Foster said.

The crew showed up last Saturday, and Foster said they'll stay for two weeks. When that team leaves, a team of 14 Army medical workers will come to the hospital.

"Both of those things allow us to kind of collectively catch our breath [and] to try and give the staff a little bit of respite," Foster said.

Foster said the pandemic's stresses started to take a particularly strong toll on medical staff at the hospital in recent weeks. She said while grueling hours and cumbersome PPE aren't easy, they're not the only contributing factors.

"We're in rural health, so these are your friends and your family that you're caring for, and that at times can be exhausting emotionally," she said. "It is your kids' soccer coach or your mom's bridge partner."

She said the emotional toll of the pandemic has been amplified by ambivalence toward precautionary measures that work.

"They want to do everything they possibly can to help protect and care for their friends and family, but they're tired, and they are exhausted by the apathy that they see," she said.

Foster relayed a story from one frontline worker about the dissonance between people's intentions in wanting to support healthcare workers and their actions that contribute to the virus' spread.

"They often say to me, 'I feel more safe at work than I do when I stop on the way home to get gas because when I stop on the way home, people come up to me while I'm in my scrubs to thank me, but they think me without a mask on, which then puts me at risk,'" Foster said.

The military staff is set to be in Beaver Dam for 30 days, but Foster said the hospital can request an extension.

Foster said it's too early to know for sure if that will be necessary, but she said needing additional help for an extended period is a possibility.

"We're waiting for the next wave," she said. "It's really difficult to anticipate, but our predictive modeling has been pretty spot on. So, we anticipate we'll be having these kinds of conversations all the way through until March."

Foster said though current trends show decreasing cases and hospitalizations, she isn't feeling optimistic about the next few months.

"It's going to be a long dark winter in Wisconsin, and I'm worried about the number of deaths," she said. "I'm worried about the number of hospitalizations that we're going to see."