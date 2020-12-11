42 more people at Rock County Jail test positive for COVID-19

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- More than forty more people associated with the Rock County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19, the sheriff's office said in a press release sent Friday morning.

A total of 71 people have tested positive since Tuesday when the sheriff's office first reported two inmates had tested positive for the disease. Forty-two of the positive tests have come since authorities last gave an update on the situation Wednesday.

Ninety-nine test results remain pending. The sheriff's office said that all inmates in the jail will be offered the option of taking a test.

A total of 217 people have been tested over the last three days, the sheriff's office said.