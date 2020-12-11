115th Fighter Wing temporarily grounded following fatal crash of F-16

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Air National Guard announced Friday that 115th Fighter Wing based in Madison is temporarily grounded following the crash Tuesday that killed an F-16 pilot.

The investigation into what caused an F-16 fighter jet to crash in Michigan's U.P. could take at least a year, Col. Bart Van Roo said in a Friday press conference.

"We are slowly and deliberately looking at all things until we determine that it is safe to fly again," Van Roo said.

However Van Roo said their currently is not time frame on when planes will return to the air.

The Air National Guard confirmed the pilot's death Thursday after an extensive search of the crash area.

Van Roo said the 115th Fighter Wing will not release the pilot’s identity until 24 hours after notifying the service member’s next of kin, according to a news release.



"Our primary concern and focus right now is for the family of the pilot," said Colonel Bart Van Roo in a Friday press conference.



Van Roo said the three-part investigation into the crash will take a look at pre-flight activities, maintenance, aircraft integrity, pilot briefings, and training.

In the first phase, investigators will gather and preserve information, which takes about a week. The second phase will take about a month as the safety board works to figure out what exactly happened. The final phase is the longest phase, and it could take up to a year. During that phase, the Accident Investigation Board will nail down a cause.



Van Roo said he appreciated the support pouring in from members of the community during this difficult time, and says that dealing with this tragedy will be hard for the organization, especially as they're dealing with the COVID-19 crisis. But he said he has faith in his team.

"I have full faith that because of the professionalism and professionalism of the unit, and the dedication and cohesion that we have that we're going to work through together," Van Roo said. "And if there's one small, bright spot, it's that seeing the team work over the last several days has done that."