Authorities release name of woman killed in Rock County crash

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Rock County Medical Examiner's Department released the name of a woman killed in a town of LaPrairie crash on Wednesday.

Kristin S. Butler, 41, Janesville, died from injuries she received in the crash, the medical examiner said in a press release sent Friday.

Butler was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, on South Van Allen Road north of East Maple Lane Road. The crash occurred around 3 p.m.

The death remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.